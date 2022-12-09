Snow likely to impact travel Friday morning south of highway 10

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The latest round of wintry weather will be tracking through parts of Western Wisconsin Friday, but it won’t stick around for long as improvements will quickly come for the afternoon. A storm system will be passing well to the south through Iowa, with a band of snow extending northward through the Coulee Region and possibly up towards Eau Claire. It does appear the city will be on the far northern extent of any snowfall, so impacts are expected to be minimal. Farther south however, snow will add up, and the highest amounts should occur around the I-90 corridor from Southeast Minnesota, through La Crosse and eastward to Tomah.

Highest snowfall amounts Friday expected to remain near and south of I-90 (weau)

Where the brunt of the snowfall occurs, there is also a chance to see a small amount of freezing rain or drizzle mix in at times, but this is expected to primarily be a wet snow event. As temperatures rise and the precipitation exits by noon, the snow will compact and turn slushy as temperatures rise into the mid 30s. Winter weather advisories will be in effect for counties south of Eau Claire until mid afternoon Friday for impacts to travel. After being snow covered and slick, road conditions will likely improve for the afternoon as any snow exits and temperatures rise. We will catch a brief break from the wintry weather through early Friday night, but as another weak system moves in from the west overnight and into Saturday, more light snow showers and freezing drizzle will develop, leading to the potential for slick conditions early Saturday across the Chippewa Valley.

