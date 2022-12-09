SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 8th

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter prep sports roll on with both hockey and basketball squads in action.

In boys’ hockey, Hudson battles Big Rivers rival Memorial, Rice Lake takes on Chippewa Falls, and RAM hits the road to Wisconsin Rapids.

In girls’ hockey, the ECA Stars host Medford.

Also, in girls’ basketball, Chippewa Falls faces North, and Bloomer takes on Altoona.

Rounding out the prep slate, Somerset heads to Regis for boys’ basketball action.

Finally, the WIAA task force announces a proposal to shift and combine multiple western Wisconsin prep football conferences.

