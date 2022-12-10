1 person dead, 1 hurt in La Crosse apartment building fire overnight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and one person is hurt after a fire at a two-story apartment building in La Crosse late Friday night.

The La Crosse Fire Department said that they were called to the fire at 11:52 p.m. Friday and responded in three minutes to the building on the 600 block of Rose Street/Highway 53 on La Crosse’s north side.

According to a release, when crews arrived, heavy fire was visible inside of the building and extending outside. Firefighters found an injured person inside the building, who was taken to a hospital. Shortly after finding the injured person, another person was found dead inside of the building. Other residents of the building were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

No cause of the fire has been determined and is under investigation. The home suffered heavy fire damage to the apartment where the fire began and moderate damage to the rest of the building. Assisting the Fire Department were the La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center, La Crosse County Medical Examiner, Tri-County Ambulance and Xcel Energy. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

ReadyWisconsin provides tips on preventing house fires and what to do in the event of a fire in your residence.

Install smoke alarms

Make an escape plan

Properly store or dispose of flammable items

Be careful when using alternative heating sources

Have the electrical wiring in your residence checked by an electrician

Sleep with your door closed

Install fire extinguishers in your residence and teach family members how to use them

Consider installing an automatic fire sprinkler system in your residence

Ask your local fire department to inspect your residence for fire safety and prevention

Never leave lit candles unattended. Consider using flameless battery-operated candles instead

To escape a fire, you should:

Check closed doors for heat before you open them. If you are escaping through a closed door, use the back of your hand to feel the top of the door, the doorknob, and the crack between the door and door frame before you open it. Never use the palm of your hand or fingers to test for heat – burning those areas could impair your ability to escape a fire (i.e., ladders and crawling)

Crawl low under any smoke to your exit – heavy smoke and poisonous gases collect first along the ceiling

Close doors behind you as you escape to delay the spread of the fire

Stay out once you are safely out and do not reenter

Call 9-1-1

If your clothes catch on fire, you should stop, drop, and roll – until the fire is extinguished

For more tips and safety information, you can visit the ReadyWisconsin website.

