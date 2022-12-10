Indianhead Running Club holds 12th annual ugly sweater fun run

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members put on their running shoes and ugliest holiday sweaters to take part in the Indianhead Running Club’s 12th annual ugly sweater run.

The 22 runners met up at Owen Park Saturday morning to run the 5K run up and down the Chippewa River Water Trail.

Susan Rud, who is with the club, said the fun run started as a fun way to get into the holiday spirit while getting people to go outside and move in the cold winter weather.

“Well it just started out with a bunch of us, we usually come down Saturday mornings and run from Owen Park and a group of us decided to throw ugly sweaters on one day and it became a tradition and we’ve been doing it ever since,” said Rud. “Sometimes when it gets a little cold outside you need some inspiration or motivation to get outside. I know a lot of us get stuck running on the treadmill or stuck inside because it’s dark out by the time we’re done with work. It’s just a fun little event to get everyone outside, get some exercise and be a little silly.”

At the end of the run participants got to enjoy some hot chocolate and holiday cookies.

For more information on the Indianhead Running Club, click here.

