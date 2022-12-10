L.E. Phillips Memorial Library hosts Standard Gauge Module Association’s train exhibit

Observers enjoying train display from local chapter of Standard Gauge Module Association
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members get to enjoy a train model exhibit put on by the Standard Gauge Module Association at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library this holiday season.

The local chapter of the Standard Gauge Module Association moved its train from the Chippewa Valley Museum to the library after 6 years.

The extra space allowed for an extra 8 feet of track to the exhibit’s layout.

The entrance fees included $5 for those 18 and older, $2 for kids 5 and 17-years-old and kids younger than 4-years-old got in for free.

Proceeds go towards Friends of the Library - L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

The display also had an interactive component to it.

“Well we have two scavenger hunts. One if for readers, and there we just have a list of things to find. And then we have a scavenger hunt that’s made up of 20 different pictures, and that’s for non-readers. So, if the child isn’t reading yet, they can look at the picture and try to find it on the layout,” said Chuck Lindvig, with the local chapter of Standard Gauge Module Association. “My favorite part is to see grandparents, parents and kids doing our scavenger hunt and all working together as a family. I think during the holidays that’s really important.”

The display will be at the library until December 31st, and will be open Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday/Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for their night train display.

