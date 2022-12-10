L.E. Phillips Senior Center holds senior crafts sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Senior Center held its senior craft sale this weekend to raise money for the center.

Everything from knit-wear to art was sold, with the proceeds benefiting the senior center for over ten years now.

The center has four to five sales a year with each one averaging $1,500 in sales.

The knitted goods were made in-house with help from volunteers with the Happy Hookers Craft Knit Club.

“This is just totally put on by the Happy Hooker Craft Group. We donate our time and product... people that donate their time and energy,” said Jolene Morgan Krimpelbein, who is part of the club. “It started out as a knitting crocheting group, but people come in they do needle work, they do quilting... it doesn’t matter... we’re happy to have anybody come in and do any type of craft.”

The next sale will be held in the Spring on the second weekend in March of 2023.

