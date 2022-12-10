SportScene 13 for Friday, December 9th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Husky Invitational gets rolling tomorrow for a 59th straight year of wrestling action at Eau Claire North. Plenty prep action in basketball including North vs Chippewa Falls, and Rice Lake vs Memorial for the boys and Fall Creek vs McDonell and Mondovi vs Elk Mound for the girls. Blugolds men’s and women’s hockey teams both in action facing UW-Stevens Point and Concordia-Moorhead respectively.

