SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 10th

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - North High’s wrestling team hosts their 59th-annual Husky Wrestling Invitational tournament, featuring top wrestlers from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

In prep boys’ basketball action, UW-Stout hosts their Northwest Tip-Off featuring teams from across western Wisconsin. Matchups include Prescott versus Fall Creek, Boyceville against Bloomer, Glenwood City facing Cadott, Plum City/Elmwood battling Stanley-Boyd, Spring Valley warring with Thorp, Elk Mound duking it out with Altoona, and Clear Lake facing off with Osseo-Fairchild.

Plus, the Blugolds women’s basketball team faces a tough road opponent in Loras College.

Also, both the Blugolds men’s and women’s hockey teams hit the ice, with the women facing Concordia-Moorhead, and the men facing WIAC #1 UW-Stevens Point.

Finally, UW-Stout’s men’s hockey team looks to take a game back against UW-River Falls.

