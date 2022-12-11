Wis. DHS: Open enrollment for federal health care ends Thursday

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage.

Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available on the federal marketplace. Officials said the coverage begins on January 1st of the new year.

Those who are interested in looking into coverage can visit WisCovered.com or call 211 to get information with experts in federal healthcare coverage. The website and call line offer several languages and are free for all to use.

“I encourage Wisconsinites to take time today to find health care coverage that works for them and for their budget,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

Officials said those who already have federal coverage can renew, update or upgrade their health plans during the open enrollment period.

“Having health insurance ensures you and your loved ones have access to essential services, can help you stay healthy by getting preventive care, and provides peace of mind in case of a more serious health crisis,” Timberlake added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
Doctor speaking with patient
Doctors urge patients to know the signs of prostate cancer and get screened
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

Latest News

The flu season is in full swing, combining with COVID-19 and RSV for a winter season filled...
Strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies
A nurse handling a syringe at a hospital
Deadline for health care coverage approaches soon
Doctor speaking with patient
Doctors urge patients to know the signs of prostate cancer and get screened
The Madison VA has screened roughly 1,800 veterans in its system related to toxic exposures,...
Millions of veterans with toxic exposures could get expanded VA health care