Wis. DHS: Open enrollment for federal health care ends Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage.

Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available on the federal marketplace. Officials said the coverage begins on January 1st of the new year.

Those who are interested in looking into coverage can visit WisCovered.com or call 211 to get information with experts in federal healthcare coverage. The website and call line offer several languages and are free for all to use.

“I encourage Wisconsinites to take time today to find health care coverage that works for them and for their budget,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

Officials said those who already have federal coverage can renew, update or upgrade their health plans during the open enrollment period.

“Having health insurance ensures you and your loved ones have access to essential services, can help you stay healthy by getting preventive care, and provides peace of mind in case of a more serious health crisis,” Timberlake added.

