2nd man sentenced for 2020 double homicide in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is sentenced in connection to a 2020 double homicide in Rusk County.

23-year-old Adam Rosolowski of Ladysmith, Wis. is sentenced to life in prison with the possibility to petition for parole in 40 years.

A sentence hearing was held Dec. 12, 2022.

Joseph Falk was first of the two men to be sentenced in connection to the double homicide. Joseph Falk was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility for parole by Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven Anderson in July of 2022.

Rosolowski and Falk were found guilty of killing Rosolowki’s grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski, at their home in Sheldon on June 6, 2020. According to documents filed with the case in court, both men fired shots at Rosolowski’s grandparents and then tried to steal their truck. Rosoloski told investigators he was upset because his grandparents “messed up his life.” The bodies were found the next day by a different grandson.

18-year-old Tristan Shober, the planned getaway driver, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder as a party to a crime and was sentenced to 20 years of probation in May of 2021. Shober would serve seven years in prison and six years of extended supervision if he violates any terms of his probation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.