2nd person dies after La Crosse apartment building fire

By Jimmie Kaska and Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - In an update, the La Crosse Fire Department, in collaboration with the La Crosse Police Department, announced a second person has died after a La Crosse apartment fire.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, 67-year-old Lawrence Legacy was taken to the hospital after being pulled from the home late Friday night. He later died due to the injuries suffered. 66-year-old Steve Legacy was found dead when rescue teams entered the home. The incident is under investigation by both LCFD and LCPD.

The La Crosse Fire Department said that they were called to the fire at 11:52 p.m. Friday and responded in three minutes to the building on the 600 block of Rose Street/Highway 53 on La Crosse’s north side.

According to the initial release, when crews arrived, heavy fire was visible inside of the building and extending outside. Firefighters found an injured person inside the building, who was taken to a hospital. Shortly after finding the injured person, another person was found dead inside of the building. Other residents of the building were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

