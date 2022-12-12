3rd Annual Chippewa Valley Parade of lights is in full swing

Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights
Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is well underway.

If you’re looking for some creative holiday light displays, 20 homes and businesses in the Eau Claire and Altoona school districts are decked out with all kinds of holiday decorations.

The friendly competition is hosted by Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry. Judges went out and voted for their favorite display in a umber of categories with the winners being announced on December 14th.

The free event runs through the month of December and community members can visit each participating home or business at their own pace.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award takes place December 15th through December 18th. The winner will be announced on December 21st.

For a list of homes and businesses participating in the Chippewa Valley Parade of lights and information on how to vote for the People’s Choice Award, click here.

