AG Kaul joins coalition in asking FCC to put in place anti-robotext protections

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking the Federal Trade Commission’s to put in place anti-robotext protections.

According to a media release from the Department of Justice, Attorney General Josh Kaul joined comments filed with the Federal Communications Commission’s supporting its proposal to help cut down on unwanted text messages by requiring mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers, and from numbers on a Do Not Originate list.

“Like robocalls, robotexts are not only annoying but also a tool used by scammers,” AG Kaul said. “The FCC’s proposal will help reduce the number of robotexts that folks receive and protect consumers.”

According to the media release from the Department of Justice, the coalition of 51 attorneys general support the FCC’s proposal to require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers. Additionally, the attorneys general are asking the FCC to continue pushing the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology for text messages so people can know if the texts they receive are from spoofed numbers and law enforcement can investigate where these texts are coming from. The coalition of attorneys general includes attorneys general from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

