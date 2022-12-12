The Altoona Lions Club held its third annual Christmas tree lighting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Lions Club got some community members together for its third annual Shine The Light tree lighting Sunday night.

The tree itself is donned in lights of multiple colors, and for a donation, a bulb could be dedicated to a loved one.

“So the tree lighting has been 3 years. That started during COVID in 2020. And it started mainly because we didn’t have a way to do fundraising. We couldn’t get people together,” said Jennie Childs, who is with the Altoona Lions Club. “And we started talking about what could we do, fundraise and not gather in a community space. And what better way than to gather outside in the cold weather.”

The lights themselves come in different colors, depending on how much money was donated.

We had 70 people purchase a light but we had several people purchase multiple lights. And this year we raised over $3,000 with just a simple fundraiser,” said Childs.

Among those dedicated through the bulbs shinning bright on the tree in 10th Street Park, a beloved member the club.

“So we had a Lion member pass away this year. Lion Milo Hayes, and had been a member of our club for more than 40 years,” said Childs. “So many families donated in honor of him. And then several donated in honor of their parents, so you see several children donating, where parents have been passed away for many many years. They may not live in this community anymore but they still donate and give back.”

The celebration has gotten more laxed since its started in 2020 when restrictions were in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First year we had to social distance, last year together, this year we’ll be much closer singing together and enjoying hot chocolate.”

The tree is lit and everyone sang together “Silent Night.” These moments are what Pastor Tim Stein with Bethlehem Lutheran Church said is something we should appreciate more.

“Bringing lights into the darkness, that’s a way to honor those who mean something to us,” said Pastor Stein. “I think it’s a good time to remember to honor all the blessings that we receive. To remember family and friends. Not take this gathering of community for granted.”

Connie Lecleir-Meyer dedicated bulbs to her family, living and deceased.

“We donated a bulb in the name of my parents, Lion Tom and Lion Anita who belong to the Mondovi Lions Club. To our children John and Carrie and Naomi and Elton and Joey. And also to my deceased children, Ryan and Theresa.,” said Lecleir-Meyer, who cherishes the opportunity to memorialize Ryan and Theresa. “Well of course I can’t say anything to them other than in my thoughts. Just knowing there is a place where I can come, and just take a moment and just remember them. And even if it’s a light, it’s shinning like they are shinning in my heart.”

