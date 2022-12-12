EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angela Stamper is a small business owner of a coffee shop that she has built from the ground up and in the past year she has flourished. Her small dream has grown into two stores now that are located in Mondovi’s Hope Gospel and Eau Claire Hope Gospel stores. She is a mother of a wonderful little boy, Easton, and a wife to Adam. Working for her has been amazing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for my amazing boss. Please give Angela the Sunshine Award.

Alexis Cope

