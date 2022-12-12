Brewers announce J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (MILWAUKEE BREWERS PRESS RELEASE) - Zing, boom, tararrel! The restaurant at American Family Field has not only been named, but is also undergoing a full transformation to capture the great history of Milwaukee as an iconic brew town.

Today, in partnership with The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, a division of Molson Coors, the Milwaukee Brewers revealed the J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard at American Family Field, set to open in March of 2023. The working brewery features specialty beer brewed onsite by the Master Brewers at Leinenkugel’s, as well as a full-service bar and restaurant experience in one of the most premier locations of the ballpark, overlooking left field at American Family Field.

One of the most stunning new features at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard includes a three barrel brewing system upon entry. The brewing equipment is designed to craft specialty beers available only at American Family Field. Fans enter through newly constructed garage doors that provide a wider space to connect to the ballpark experience, and order from the new 27-foot bar. Joining the main bar overlooking the field, both bars collectively feature 48 brews on tap, in addition to domestic and imports available.

“We are thrilled to reveal J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard at American Family Field, with our valued partners at Molson Coors,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We have worked closely to redesign the space and experience for our fans. What could be better than enjoying a beverage crafted right here at American Family Field, and sampling an amazing menu of food options? The Barrel Yard will be a must-stop for fans on game day, and also a popular non-game day destination.”

Today’s press conference provided a sneak peek into the space currently under construction, as well as a sample of the Brew City Pale Lager and Hot Stove Rye, examples of brews that will be crafted onsite and available only at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard.

“We’re certainly honored to partner with the Brewers to deliver a unique brewery experience for fans,” said Leinenkugel’s President, Tony Bugher. “This project has been a big one and we’re really looking forward to opening. We know fans will enjoy the opportunity to try new beers, brewed right here, that they can only get at the Barrel Yard.”

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard features a variety of ticket packages for game day. Options include incredible views from the outdoor tables on the Home Run Porch and the Bullpen Tables. On game days, all fans attending the games are welcome to walk in and order carry-out drinks from the restaurant. All fans purchasing ticket packages for the Barrel Yard also have the option to enjoy food from the menu offerings. More information on ticket packages for individual games is available at BarrelYardMKE.com.

For private events, the fully renovated Brew Room, located in left-center field within the Barrel Yard, features indoor and outdoor seating for groups up to 50 people to rent on game days and non-game days. For groups of 24 or more, please contact the Brewers Group Sales Office at 414-902-GRPS (4777). For less than 24, please contact the Brewers Ticket Office at 414-902-4000 J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard is slated to open in March of 2023, with a Grand Opening date, full menu offerings and operating hours to be announced later this winter. For more information, visit BarrelYardMKE.com.

