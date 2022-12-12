CIRCLE C STORE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the Circle C Store on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Over the past several years, the employees of Circle C showed incredible support and compassion toward our brother Rick. His daily walk to the store was always met with encouragement, fresh food, conversation, and other assistance. Our family will forever be grateful for their kindness.

Debbie Horner

