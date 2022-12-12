Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production
“The Farndale Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of: A Christmas Carol”
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre wants to add some laughs to your holiday season. It’s presenting “The Farndale Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of: A Christmas Carol” December 15-18 at The Oxford.
December 15-17 at 7:30 p.m.
December 18 at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets online or by calling 715-839-8877
