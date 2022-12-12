Firefighter hurt in house fire near Holmen Saturday

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is hurt after a house fire near Holmen Saturday afternoon.

The La Crosse Fire Department said the fire happened on Valley Place east of Holmen in the Town of Onalaska at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release, there was heavy fire coming from the rear of the one-story, single-family house when crews arrived. It took several fire departments several hours to extinguish the fire. The house’s residents had evacuated safely before firefighter arrived. A firefighter was hurt working at the scene. The house suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting the Holmen and La Crosse fire departments at the scene were fire departments from Farmington, Onalaska, Trempealeau and West Salem. Also assisting at the scene were the La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.