KALIE AMUNDSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Kalie Amundson has truly been a ray of sunshine. She has helped with housework, meals, holiday decorating, and general care during my inability to walk due to a recent injury. She has a full-time job, two children, and she and her husband are in the midst of renovating their home. For her to take the time and effort to go above and beyond in my time of need is greatly appreciated. Please give Kalie Amundson the Sunshine Award.

Tammy Will

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
Doctor speaking with patient
Doctors urge patients to know the signs of prostate cancer and get screened
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

Latest News

ANGELA STAMPER
CIRCLE C STORE
STEVEN ROGERS
CHAD GUN & DEB BREWER