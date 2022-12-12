EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Kalie Amundson has truly been a ray of sunshine. She has helped with housework, meals, holiday decorating, and general care during my inability to walk due to a recent injury. She has a full-time job, two children, and she and her husband are in the midst of renovating their home. For her to take the time and effort to go above and beyond in my time of need is greatly appreciated. Please give Kalie Amundson the Sunshine Award.

Tammy Will

