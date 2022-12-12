Perseverance Park Pavilion being built in Altoona

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pavilion is being built in Altoona as part of a volunteer project.

The City of Altoona and the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association are teaming up to build the Pavilion as one of the main features of a new Park being built. The Pavilion is being constructed with local resources.

Perseverance Park off Highway 12 in Altoona is the newest Park to come to the City as part of a new development in the new Prairie View subdivision.

Once the City gathers community input, the rest of the Park’s construction can begin.

“There’s been so much growth going on in Altoona. It’s really exciting that were able to be a part of that. come on out help provide some fun outdoor space for residence here in Altoona to be a part of and that our members are able to step up and so willing to help out and make this possible,” Christina Thrun with Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, said.

The Park is expected to be complete sometime next year.

