Rock Fest announces Pantera as 2023 headliner

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest has announced its first headliner and act for the 2023 event.

Pantera will perform as part of the three-day music festival in Cadott July 13-15, according to a release and social media post from the event.

“Securing this act was a really big deal for us,” Wade Asher, Festival Promoter, said. “We really wanted this for our fans.”

For the popular heavy metal act, it will be their first major U.S. tour in 21 years. Surviving members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) will be joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who will replace the late brothers Darrell and Vinnie Paul Abbott.

The full lineup is typically announced in late January or February.

Tickets to the event are on sale now at the Rock Fest website.

