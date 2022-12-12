Sex offender to be released and live in Barron County

The 51-year-old man will live in Cameron upon his release from prison.
Joseph Baker
Joseph Baker(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison to live in Barron County.

51-year-old Joseph Baker will live at 2412 Highway 8 in Cameron in Barron County beginning Dec. 16, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Baker’s release from prison includes extended supervision through 2030. As a condition of his release, Baker must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or possess devices that can access the internet, and is not allowed any unsupervised contact with children.

Baker pleaded guilty and was found guilty of possession of child pornography in 2016. Baker was sentenced to three years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision in 2017, according to online court records. Baker was also convicted in Illinois of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of children, according to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

