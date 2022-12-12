Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season.

Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.

The DNR asks ice-fishers who catch mudpuppies to take a picture, gently remove the fishing hook and release it into the water. Ice-fishers should carefully handle mudpuppies, as they have sensitive skin.

Data collected from mudpuppy sightings can help the DNR determine the distribution and range of the species. DNR Conservation Biologist Linda Carlson says observations from the public are valuable, as they help determine how well mudpuppies are doing in Wisconsin.

“This information will show us where we will need to direct future management efforts to help declining populations,” Carlson said.

Mudpuppy populations are declining, and they are listed as a species of special concern in Minnesota and are threatened in Iowa and Illinois. Mudpuppy populations in Wisconsin have not been studied extensively, according to DNR said.

Mudpuppy observations and photos can be submitted to DNRherptiles@wisconsin.gov.

