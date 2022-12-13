Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie

BATTLE OF THE BADGES BLOOD DRIVE 12/12/22
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two police departments and a fire department are facing off to help make sure people get the blood they need.

The Menomonie Police Department, the UW-Stout Police Department and the Menomonie Fire Department are holding the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

This year’s Blood Drive is taking place at Stout Craft Company in Menomonie. A person is eligible to donate blood every 56 days. However, blood only has a shelf life of about 42 days. Mix in the amount of people needing blood in hospitals, and you are facing a blood shortage.

Events like this help close the gap.

Adam Dewitz, American Red Cross Blood Drive Lead, said in part quote, “It is a fun blood drive, especially when you get police officers and the firefighters both donating at the same time. It’s almost a competition to see who can donate the fastest. Who can you know, produce, you know, more donors.”

If you missed Monday’s Blood Drive, there’s still time to donate Tuesday at Stout Craft Company between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. You can make appointments by visiting the American Red Cross website.

