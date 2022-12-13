Bob Johnson selected for State Baseball Coaching Hall of Fame

Bob Johnson steps down as North head baseball coach
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Eau Claire North baseball head coach Bob Johnson has been selected for the 2023 class of the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Johnson stepped away as Huskies this past June after leading them to the WIAA State Tournament.

The honor is well deserved. Under Johnson’s leadership for 17 seasons, the Huskies made the state tournament field eight times, including this past season and had championship years in 2011 and 2019.

Johnson finished his career with an amazing 307 wins and just 79 losses and earned District 1 coach of the year five times and was state coach of the year in 2011.

Johnson is very humbled with receiving the hall of fame nod.

“When Mark Fuller called me Thanksgiving morning, it was very surprising, very shocked. What an honor. Just very humbling moment and something I will remember.

Tremendous coaches worked alongside me for 17 years. And then, of course, ultimately you have to have talent. We just had a tremendous amount of talent all those years of great baseball players, great young men. I’m glad I got to be a part of their baseball careers. There’s just there’s just so many neat memories. And, you know, this past six months, that’s something I’ve been reflecting on a lot.

I always want to thank family. And the fans. And it’s just been a been a really enjoyable process and moment.”

SportScene 13 - Saturday (12/10/22)
