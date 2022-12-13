Chippewa County Emergency Management director reflects on Stanley tornado

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On December 15, 2021, an EF2 tornado hit the city of Stanley, leaving significant damage to buildings in its wake.

For a large portion of the city, the power was out for days.

“It took about three days to fully restore the power to the city of Stanley and to residents and businesses that were impacted,” Russell Bauer, Chippewa County Emergency Management Director, said. “That took quite an effort from the local power companies to make that happen and it was a team effort on, you know, power companies come together and help repair those power lines.”

The community of Stanley took action almost immediately.

“Moments after the tornado struck, Stanley residents were out in force along with the fire department, power companies,” Bauer said.

Now, looking back on the disaster nearly one-year later, Bauer said there were some lessons learned.

“How important it is to be prepared and one of the biggest tools for a municipality or any local government organization is to always review and revise their community’s emergency operations plan,” Bauer said. “So, that has been the big focus we’ve been doing with the city of Stanley.”

That focus spread to surrounding communities, like Cornell, whose new plan was ratified by the city council just a few weeks ago. Bauer said the ratifications of their emergency operations plan included changing emergency points of contact, determining the best emergency notification procedure and rally points for emergencies.

Overall Bauer said the biggest takeaway was the way Stanley came together at a time of crisis.

“A community like Stanley, they use the phrase Stanley Strong and they definitely demonstrated that,” Bauer said. “Their actions speak louder than any words I can say. They came together to rally for that recovery.”

