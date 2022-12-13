Eau Claire VFW Post 305 celebrates National Guard’s 386th birthday

The National Guard began all the way back in 1636.
The National Guard celebrated its 386th birthday on Tuesday. A celebration was held at Eau...
The National Guard celebrated its 386th birthday on Tuesday. A celebration was held at Eau Claire VFW Post 305.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Oscar Sexauer, Jeff Ralph and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Veterans and active military members are saluting the National Guard Tuesday in honor of its 386th birthday.

To celebrate, VFW Post 305 in Eau Claire hosted a birthday celebration open house. On Tuesday, a tour of the post and the veterans museum was held.

The National Guard is America’s oldest military organization, and all other military branches have evolved from it.

“1636 Massachusetts; it was simply referred to as the colony and militias,” Arne Thompson, National Guard veteran, said. “George Washington, for example, was a colonel in the militia.”

Those with VFW Post 305 said they’re honored to host the event. Veterans said the post has the best support and facilities of any in Wisconsin, featuring several hundred display items, including a military patch collection.

