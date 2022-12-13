Evers, PSC announce Federal Internet for All Grant Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers, together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, is announcing the state is set to receive $5,952,197.

This funding is intended to plan for the deployment and adoption of “affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed internet” throughout Wis.

According to a media release from Tony Evers, Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin, this investment, awarded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, is part of the Internet for All initiative under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden in 2021.

“The investments I’m proud to announce today represent the start of a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Wisconsin and will help us achieve our mission to expand broadband statewide,” said Gov. Evers. “Since becoming governor, we’ve made historic progress to connect more than 387,000 homes and businesses to reliable, high-speed internet. These new investments will help bolster our ongoing work and give local communities the support needed to build critical broadband infrastructure and ensure high-speed internet access for all.”

According to the media release from Tony Evers, Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin, on November 21, the NTIA awarded $5 million to the PSC’s Wisconsin Broadband Office intended to support the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program planning process. Wis. will learn its total BEAD allocation in 2023 after the federal government finalizes allocations of infrastructure funding based on the formula in the law. Using currently available data, Wis. could expect an allocation of $700 million to $1.1 billion for broadband expansion under BEAD.

“Digital equity is crucial to ensure that everyone in Wisconsin has access to healthcare, education, and remote work opportunities,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “I thank Governor Evers for his efforts to connect unserved and underserved areas as part of the Internet for All initiative.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from Tony Evers, Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin, HERE.

