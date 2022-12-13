Homicide trial for Eau Claire man underway this week

28-year-old Austin Vang is charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy in 2021.
Austin Vang appears in Eau Claire County Circuit Court during his homicide trial.
Austin Vang appears in Eau Claire County Circuit Court during his homicide trial.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska and Jeff Ralph
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man accused of reckless homicide began this week with jury selection.

28-year-old Austin Vang is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 14-year-old Marwan Washington, who died July 21, 2021 after being shot in the neck.

Jury selection in the trial was on Monday. The trial is scheduled to last five days.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the Eau Claire Police Department said Vang told first responders he was “messing around” with his gun and forgot it was loaded before shooting Washington. Police said Vang was found to have had a history of being negligent with a firearm from interviews during the investigation, telling police that he would ‘mess around’ with the gun without any bullets loaded into it.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
Joseph Falk and Adam Rosolowski
2nd man sentenced for 2020 double homicide in Rusk County
Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis.
Rock Fest announces Pantera as 2023 headliner
Winter weather advisories will be in effect tonight through early Wednesday.
A messy mix of precipitation arrives tonight
Dr. Susan Turney, CEO, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney to step down in September

Latest News

AG Kaul said that he will advocate for significant investments in public safety, such as law...
Wisconsin AG prioritizing public safety measures in 2023
Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin state tax breaks again
Winter weather advisories will be in effect tonight through early Wednesday.
A messy mix of precipitation arrives tonight
Saving Grace
Saving Grace (12/13/22)