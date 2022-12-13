Police: Murder suspect rescued after dive out 12th-floor window

Police say SWAT officers rescued a murder suspect who dove out of a 12th-floor window but got...
Police say SWAT officers rescued a murder suspect who dove out of a 12th-floor window but got stuck and wound up hanging from the window.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - Police say a suspect in a murder at a high-rise apartment building in Boston had to be rescued after they got stuck trying to dive out of a window.

The incident started when police were called to a 12th-floor apartment around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say officers knocked several times but received no response from the apartment. When they gained entry, they found a dead body inside.

But there was also a suspect inside, and a standoff followed. Police said SWAT officers who entered the apartment “were met with a physical threat.”

The suspect ended up diving out of a window but got stuck and wound up hanging from the window. SWAT officers pulled the suspect down from the window to the floor below.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. They have not yet been charged with a crime.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor
Doctor speaking with patient
Doctors urge patients to know the signs of prostate cancer and get screened
Joseph Falk and Adam Rosolowski
2nd man sentenced for 2020 double homicide in Rusk County
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

FILE - The council members spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.
Musk’s Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie