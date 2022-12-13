Winter weather returns with a messy mix of precipitation on the way

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The dry start to this work week will now turn wintry, as a large and slow moving winter storm takes shape and heads through the Plains and into the Upper Midwest through Wednesday. The weather will remain dry through at least Tuesday morning, with a wintry mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain and just plain rain forecast to overspread the area late in the afternoon and evening hours. The uncertainty in precipitation types comes with temperatures that will likely climb above freezing through the day, before slowly cooling down close to freezing into Tuesday night. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for several counties Tuesday night into Wednesday morning due to the expected travel impacts and weather hazards. The best chances to see at least a few inches of snow accumulation will remain north of Eau Claire, while sleet, some freezing rain and rain will limit any snow potential in the city.

Areas north of Eau Claire have the best chance for at least a few inches of snow through early Wednesday. (weau)

Eastern areas may be more favored for a longer period of freezing rain which raises icing concerns. Stronger easterly winds will be around Tuesday and through the night, and with any potential icing, may increase the chance for at least scattered power outages with possible impacts to tree limbs and powerlines as gusts may reach 40 mph.

Ice accumulations may be a factor for some places, especially into Central Wisconsin. (weau)

The main band of precipitation is then forecast to slide to the east into Wednesday morning, placing much of the area in a lull. Though a few scattered rain and snow showers may be possible, there will more likely be some drizzle and fog through the remainder of the day as temperatures rise a bit higher into the 30s. The main low center will be over Southern Minnesota while gradually lifting up to the northeast. By Thursday, the same system will have weakened while sitting just to our north. It will continue to provide areas of light precipitation, and with colder air returning, a transition to all snow is likely. Similar conditions look to carry through much of Friday and both days should see additional snow accumulations. All in all it will be a very wintry week of weather that will impact travel. Continue to check in for our latest forecast information right here on the website, on the Skywarn 13 weather app, and on WEAU social media.

