Winter weather returns with a messy mix of precipitation on the way

Impacts to travel are expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday with a wintry mix.
Impacts to travel are expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday with a wintry mix.(weau)
By Darren Maier and Mike Dandrea
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The dry start to this work week will now turn wintry, as a large and slow moving winter storm takes shape and heads through the Plains and into the Upper Midwest through Wednesday. The weather will remain dry through at least Tuesday morning, with a wintry mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain and just plain rain forecast to overspread the area late in the afternoon and evening hours. The uncertainty in precipitation types comes with temperatures that will likely climb above freezing through the day, before slowly cooling down close to freezing into Tuesday night. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for several counties Tuesday night into Wednesday morning due to the expected travel impacts and weather hazards. The best chances to see at least a few inches of snow accumulation will remain north of Eau Claire, while sleet, some freezing rain and rain will limit any snow potential in the city.

Areas north of Eau Claire have the best chance for at least a few inches of snow through early...
Areas north of Eau Claire have the best chance for at least a few inches of snow through early Wednesday.(weau)

Eastern areas may be more favored for a longer period of freezing rain which raises icing concerns. Stronger easterly winds will be around Tuesday and through the night, and with any potential icing, may increase the chance for at least scattered power outages with possible impacts to tree limbs and powerlines as gusts may reach 40 mph.

Ice accumulations may be a factor for some places, especially into Central Wisconsin.
Ice accumulations may be a factor for some places, especially into Central Wisconsin.(weau)

The main band of precipitation is then forecast to slide to the east into Wednesday morning, placing much of the area in a lull. Though a few scattered rain and snow showers may be possible, there will more likely be some drizzle and fog through the remainder of the day as temperatures rise a bit higher into the 30s. The main low center will be over Southern Minnesota while gradually lifting up to the northeast. By Thursday, the same system will have weakened while sitting just to our north. It will continue to provide areas of light precipitation, and with colder air returning, a transition to all snow is likely. Similar conditions look to carry through much of Friday and both days should see additional snow accumulations. All in all it will be a very wintry week of weather that will impact travel. Continue to check in for our latest forecast information right here on the website, on the Skywarn 13 weather app, and on WEAU social media.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor
Doctor speaking with patient
Doctors urge patients to know the signs of prostate cancer and get screened
Joseph Falk and Adam Rosolowski
2nd man sentenced for 2020 double homicide in Rusk County
Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis.
Rock Fest announces Pantera as 2023 headliner

Latest News

SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie
Man Sentenced in Grandparents Homicide
Man Sentenced in Grandparents Homicide