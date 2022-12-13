Wisconsin AG prioritizing public safety measures in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gun safety measures, access to safe and legal abortions, and other matters of public safety are top priorities for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul in 2023.

The AG said he’s proposed significant investments in public safety and will be advocating for funds to go directly to local services like law enforcement and the Office of School Safety.

Additionally, Kaul said adding universal background checks to gun laws will help curb the increase in violence the state has seen since the pandemic. Kaul said that he is also in the process of responding to a motion filed to dismiss an abortion ban lawsuit.

“The best thing that we can do is have the legislature take action to repeal that 1849 ban,” Kaul said, referencing a law written over 170 years ago banning abortions in Wisconsin. “If that happens, we would go back to the situation we were in prior to Roe v. Wade being overturned, and that would restore access to safe and legal abortion in Wisconsin.”

Kaul said it would take a matter of months or possibly longer for the case to play out.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.