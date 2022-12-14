2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

Trenton Harris(left) Isaiah Harris(right)
Trenton Harris(left) Isaiah Harris(right)(COURTESY: JACKSON COUNTY JAIL)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Trenton Harris of Mount Pleasant, Mich. Trenton Harris had an active felony warrant issued for his arrest through Michigan. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail under the warrant, and on the suspicion of fleeing an officer, and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

The passenger was identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Harris of Mount Pleasant, Mich. Isaiah Harris was booked and held on the suspicion of operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent – passenger.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Osseo Police Department. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing additional information at this time.

