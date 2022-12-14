Eau Claire County Highway Department asks residents to be patient with snow removal efforts

According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the Highway Department is working to fill...
According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the Highway Department is working to fill vacant plow driver positions; however, residents should expect to see reductions in snow and ice removal service throughout the County until these positions are filled.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Highway Department is asking residents to be patient with snow removal efforts this winter.

According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the Highway Department is working to fill vacant plow driver positions; however, residents should expect to see reductions in snow and ice removal service throughout the County until these positions are filled. Plow routes on County roads typically have a service interval of every four hours, but some plow routes may not see a plow truck for eight hours due to the limited number of drivers available.

The media release from Eau Claire County says impacts to specific roads are expected to be posted on the Eau Claire County website and social media pages throughout winter weather events. Additionally, residents are encouraged to sign up for the Eau Claire County RAVE notification system.

You can register online HERE.

For state highway conditions you are asked to use the 511 App. The Highway Department expects to issue route updates occasionally throughout each weather event. For up-to-date information you can visit the Eau Claire County Highway’s Facebook page or their website, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the viewing area in anticipation of a swath...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow likely tonight, major impacts to travel
Jordan Foreman
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
Saybre Graeff
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
Austin Vang appears in Eau Claire County Circuit Court during his homicide trial.
Homicide trial for Eau Claire man underway this week

Latest News

What's Happening At The Pablo Center
Noon Interview - Whats Happening at the Pablo Center (12/14/22)
The Wintermission Eau Claire program’s goal is to get people outside and active in the winter...
Visit Eau Claire re-launches Wintermission Eau Claire
Mary K. Brown
Lawyer appointed for nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
Trenton Harris(left) Isaiah Harris(right)
2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County