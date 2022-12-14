Eau Claire County Highway Department asks residents to be patient with snow removal efforts

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Highway Department is asking residents to be patient with snow removal efforts this winter.

According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the Highway Department is working to fill vacant plow driver positions; however, residents should expect to see reductions in snow and ice removal service throughout the County until these positions are filled. Plow routes on County roads typically have a service interval of every four hours, but some plow routes may not see a plow truck for eight hours due to the limited number of drivers available.

The media release from Eau Claire County says impacts to specific roads are expected to be posted on the Eau Claire County website and social media pages throughout winter weather events. Additionally, residents are encouraged to sign up for the Eau Claire County RAVE notification system.

You can register online HERE.

For state highway conditions you are asked to use the 511 App. The Highway Department expects to issue route updates occasionally throughout each weather event. For up-to-date information you can visit the Eau Claire County Highway’s Facebook page or their website, HERE.

