Eau Claire Express announce 2023 schedule

The Express will open up the season May 29 against La Crosse.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express are releasing their 2023 schedule Wednesday.

The Express, who compete in the Northwoods League, will begin their next campaign on May 29, 2023 in a 6:35 p.m. home game at Carson Park against the La Crosse Loggers.

Eau Claire will play 36 home games and 36 road games in 2023, with regular-season play ending on Aug. 12. The Northwoods League Playoffs are Aug. 13-18.

Other highlights on the Express schedule include the annual July 4 game, which will be played against Thunder Bay at 5:35 p.m., as well as a 10-day stretch in late July and early August that will include six home games and the All-Star Games.

The entire schedule is available on the Express website.

