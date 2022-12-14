Eau Claire Express announce 2023 schedule
The Express will open up the season May 29 against La Crosse.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express are releasing their 2023 schedule Wednesday.
The Express, who compete in the Northwoods League, will begin their next campaign on May 29, 2023 in a 6:35 p.m. home game at Carson Park against the La Crosse Loggers.
Eau Claire will play 36 home games and 36 road games in 2023, with regular-season play ending on Aug. 12. The Northwoods League Playoffs are Aug. 13-18.
Other highlights on the Express schedule include the annual July 4 game, which will be played against Thunder Bay at 5:35 p.m., as well as a 10-day stretch in late July and early August that will include six home games and the All-Star Games.
The entire schedule is available on the Express website.
