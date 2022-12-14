ECASD facing substitute shortages

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hospitals in Eau Claire are seeing a rise in influenza A, RSV and COVID cases this winter, and as community cases rise, some professions are experiencing a lack of available staff.

Steve Gessert, a nurse practitioner in the emergency department of Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire, said this cold and flu season has been challenging so far.

“We’ve had record-setting days over the past couple of weeks,” Gessert said. “With the holiday season approaching, we want everyone to have fun and enjoy their families, but also it’s important to use common sense.”

As cases rise in the community, the Eau Claire Area School District is also experiencing staff getting sick.

“I think that our school district is certainly a representation of what’s going on in the community and what’s going on in the state, in the country as well in terms of an illness that’s spreading” Teri Piper Thompson, Eau Claire Area School District Communications Manager, said.

With those illnesses comes staff absences that can be hard to fill.

“I can tell you right now we run right around 30 unfilled absences on a daily basis,” Piper Thompson said. “Again, it’s going to fluctuate a little bit, but we’re pretty much in that ballpark.”

Those unfilled positions stem from substitute shortages, something the district said they’ve been experiencing for a while.

“We are certainly experiencing a substitute shortage in all of our roles, not just teacher roles, but assistant roles and custodians and cooks. That is pretty consistent with what’s happening across the country,” Piper Thompson said. “So, if there are openings in a building we will first pull internally from our staff that’s already there and have them fill in as needed throughout the day in different classrooms.”

Piper Thompson said the district will continue to find ways to cover staffing when needed. Those interested in applying to be substitute staff can find more information here.

