Elon Musk is no longer world’s richest person, reports say

Elon Musk is reportedly starting off this week as the world's second richest person.
Elon Musk is reportedly starting off this week as the world's second richest person.(Patrick Pleul | AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person after Tesla shares fell to start the week.

According to Forbes, Tesla shares closed Monday down 6%, shaving $7.4 billion off Musk’s worth.

Musk, the Tesla CEO, reportedly ended the day worth an estimated $181.3 billion and $4.9 billion less than Bernard Arnault in losing the top money spot.

Arnault, France’s LVMH CEO, ended the day worth an estimated $186.2 billion with the No. 1 ranking.

CNBC reports Musk’s wealth is mostly tied to Tesla stock which was propelled by a meteoric rise in the carmaker’s share price that rocketed more than 1,000% in two years.

Musk also recently acquired Twitter for a reported $44 billion price tag.

Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list on Tuesday showed Arnault’s estimated net worth rose to $188.6 billion as the world’s wealthiest person.

Musk was ranked in the No. 2 spot with a net worth of $176.8 billion, according to the list on Tuesday, with Forbes reporting a loss of $4.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
Joseph Falk and Adam Rosolowski
2nd man sentenced for 2020 double homicide in Rusk County
Winter weather advisories will be in effect tonight through early Wednesday.
A messy mix of precipitation arrives tonight
Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis.
Rock Fest announces Pantera as 2023 headliner
Dr. Susan Turney, CEO, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney to step down in September

Latest News

“I drove by the last place I saw him and said a little prayer. I said, ‘I hope you make it home...
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away
Protesters continued to call for the resignation of councilmember Kevin De Leon.
Protests erupt at Los Angeles council meeting
Scientists are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness...
Fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer
A historic breakthrough could change how we use energy.
Nuclear breakthrough could change the future of energy
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat