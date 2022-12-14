High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County.

24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles.

According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle that was going 66mph in a 55mph zone on Highway 35 in the Town of Belvidere at 11:51 a.m. Monday. The vehicle increased its speed to get away from the deputy, with speeds topping 120mph. The vehicle slowed down once it reached Buffalo City, where the pursuit was stopped due to safety concerns. The vehicle sped through town in excess of the posted 25 mph speed limit and left Buffalo City towards the Village of Cochrane. Once the vehicle left Cochrane, the pursuit was restarted once the vehicle reached Highway 35 again.

The vehicle left the roadway and went into a field, where the deputy and another law enforcement vehicle attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then backed into one of the squad cars and got back on Highway 35, once again reaching speeds exceeding 120mph. Another law enforcement vehicle joined the pursuit, and were eventually able to slow down the suspect’s vehicle and perform a PIT maneuver to stop it. A passenger in the vehicle said they had a gun, which was loaded with a bullet in the chamber. The gun was unloaded and taken as evidence. The driver, Foreman, was taken into custody, according to the criminal complaint.

In documents filed with the charges Tuesday, Foreman told law enforcement that he didn’t know why he fled, telling the deputy that he was out on bond and figured he could get away if he got around a corner or two. Foreman said that he should have just pulled over. A search of the vehicle found several vaping items, one of which tested positive for marijuana.

Foreman was charged with fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of THC, three counts of bail jumping, and cited for operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, deviating from designated lanes, failure to stop at a stop sign, exceeding the speed limit at 45mph or greater, reckless driving and operating without a valid license for the third time within three years, according to online court records.

Foreman was taken to a hospital for a blood test before being taken to the Buffalo County Jail, where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond with conditions that he cannot enter bars, possess or consume alcohol, possess or consume controlled substances or possess any paraphernalia used to inject controlled substances. Foreman also has three open cases in Monroe County and was out on two signature bonds and one $100 cash bond in those cases, according to online court records. He is set to appear in Buffalo County Circuit Court on Wednesday for his initial appearance.

