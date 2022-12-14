Jason’s Presents helps Chippewa Co. families while remembering sheriff’s deputy

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Every year for more than a decade, one group works to make sure children in Chippewa County get something special for Christmas, and it’s all in honor a fallen sheriff’s deputy.

All year long volunteers work for this moment: wrapped presents ready to bring joy to children during the Christmas season.

“It’s great coming here getting to see the kids’ smiles on their faces,” said Eric Weiland, a volunteer with Jason’s Presents. “Some of them we get to see every year, so it’s nice to kind of get that connection with some of these children that come here.”

For more than 10 years, the program Jason’s Presents has been giving gifts to families across Chippewa County. This yearly Christmas party is inspired by Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Zunker.

He was killed in January 2008 while directing traffic at the scene of a semi fire on Highway 53 south of Bloomer.

“He was revamping our Shop with a Cop program and after he had passed away, we decided to name it Jason’s Presents after him,” said Leah Berg, the coordinator of Jason’s Presents.

Berg trained with Zunker when he first joined the Sheriff’s Office. She said this program is about helping the community while also remembering a friend.

“Jason was a great person,” Berg said. “He would do anything for anybody. He would come in. He was always with a great big smile on his face. He liked to joke with you and have a good time with you.”

Each year, Jason’s Presents is able to make sure 100 to 200 children get something special during the holiday season.

“I’m sure this is exactly what he would like to do,” Weiland said. “Obviously that’s in his name because of that-- kind of the person that he must have been. I never got to meet him, but I’m sure he has the same feeling that we’re here dedicating that to him.”

Continuing his legacy is made possible by volunteers and community support.

“I would just like to thank the community especially anyone who donates towards Jason’s Presents,” Berg said. “It’s always a great help for us to keep this program going.”

With every gift, Zunker’s memory is kept alive while spreading cheer in the community he served.

For this one night to happen every year, it takes work all year long.

Jason’s Presents accepts donations throughout the year. Those can be made at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

