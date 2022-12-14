Man arrested for suspected 5th OWI after driving over 100mph in Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody and is suspected of operating while intoxicated after speeding on a Jackson County highway.

37-year-old Jason Twieg was arrested after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said he was pulled over for speeding on Highway 95 in the Town of Curran at 11:37 p.m. on Monday.

According to a release, the deputy doing the traffic stop noticed signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety tests. Twieg failed the field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for suspected 5th OWI and bail jumping. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

The recommended charge of bail jumping comes from open cases in Manitowoc and Outagamie counties, where Twieg was released on cash bond in each case with conditions that he commit no other crimes and maintain absolute sobriety, according to online court records.

