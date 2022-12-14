New programs at YMCA of the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is offering new programs for members.

Free Child Watch – This program/service will offer free Child Watch Services and allow all members(family) to bring their young children to the YMCA while they utilize the facilities or programs.

Free Parents’ Night Out – This program/service will offer all members(family) an opportunity to get a free night out once time per month while the YMCA provides services and programming for their children.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.