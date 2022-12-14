Plan for housing development to replace vacant Shopko building moves forward

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to build a housing development at the former site of Shopko on Eau Claire’s southwest side took another step forward Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s Eau Claire City Council meeting, members voted six to five in favor of rezoning the property on the 900 block of West Clairemont Avenue, known as the Shopko Plaza, and adopting a site plan for a multi-family development.

The plan from Greywolf Partners calls for two, four-story apartment buildings with 258 units. The building complex will be in an “E” shape and will have two interior courtyards for private use. The buildings would be built consecutively, with the first building open to tenants beginning in June 2024.

The first reading for the proposed rezoning was in front of the City Council on Nov. 22. Part of the parking lot of the old Shopko Plaza has already been converted into commercial buildings, including a Chipotle restaurant.

