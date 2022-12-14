Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns

President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence. (CNN,POOL)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Twenty students and six teachers died in the massacre at the Newtown, Connecticut, school which shocked the nation. Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.

“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose.”

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting survivor Cyrena Orokium, 17, says school shootings are hard to bear. (Source: CNN)

Biden was vice president at the time of the shooting and was tapped by then-President Barack Obama to lead an ill-fated effort to tighten gun laws. He said he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, were praying for the victims and their families.

It wasn’t until after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that Congress this summer passed the most substantial gun reforms in decades, targeting so-called “ghost guns” that don’t have serial numbers, yet Biden’s calls for more aggressive action, including banning assault-style weapons, have faced stiff opposition in Congress.

“Enough is enough,” Biden said. “Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this - for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.”

