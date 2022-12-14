SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 13th

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a week of rivalries in the Big Rivers Conference, as North takes on Memorial in girls’ basketball, and ECA Stars face CFM Sabers in girls’ hockey.

Plus, tons of prep boys’ basketball action, including games between McDonell and Regis, Holmen and North, and Altoona and Prescott.

Finally, in more Big Rivers action, Chippewa Falls hosts Menomonie in prep girls’ basketball.

