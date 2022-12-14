U.S. Navy Blue Angels returning to La Crosse in 2024

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are heading back to La Crosse.

The Blue Angels announced their schedule for 2024 Tuesday and that’s when the Deke Slayton Airfest found out they were on the list. The show is slated for June 15 and 16, 2024 at the La Crosse Airport.

Even with the surprise announcement, the Airfest’s Board of Directors says they’re excited and look forward to work ahead of them.

A total of 17 officers voluntarily serve with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The Blue Angels base their selection of officers on their professional ability, military bearing and communication skills.

