UWEC football coach leaves program to take NCAA DII job

Wesley Beschorner, who was hired in 2019, will become an associate head coach and offensive coordinator at the University of Sioux Falls.
[FILE] Wesley Beschorner speaks at the team's media day.
[FILE] Wesley Beschorner speaks at the team's media day.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire football coach Wesley Beschorner has resigned from his position with the program, according to a release from UW-Eau Claire Athletic Director Dan Schumacher.

Beschorner is leaving the Blugolds to take an associate head coach and offensive coordinator position at the University of Sioux Falls, which competes in NCAA Division II.

“I want to thank the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; most importantly, our players and staff, and the surrounding community for everything that they’ve ever done for me and my family,” Beschorner said in the release. “I want to thank Dan Schumacher and Chancellor Schmidt for the wonderful opportunity.”

Beschorner was hired in 2019, leading the Blugolds to a 8-22 overall record while going 3-18 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference. In 2019, UW-Eau Claire upset #6 St. Thomas, the Blugolds’ first-ever win over the program. St. Thomas now competes at the Division 1 FCS level. UW-Eau Claire also produced two All-American players during Beschorner’s tenure.

“I want to thank Coach Beschorner for his commitment to Blugold Football, the mission of the University and to the student-athletes,” Schumacher said. “He represented the University with class and we are especially thankful for his tireless work to bring great student-athletes to the football program.”

UW-Eau Claire, which went 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the WIAC last season, will be lead by current Blugolds assistant coach Michael McHugh on an interim basis while the University conducts a national search for the program’s next head coach. McHugh has served as UW-Eau Claire’s offensive line coach, run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator for seven years.

