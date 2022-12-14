Visit Eau Claire re-launches Wintermission Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Visit Eau Claire is announcing they are re-launching the Wintermission Eau Claire initiative for the winter season.

According to a media release from Visit Eau Claire, Wintermission Eau Claire is a program intended to reduce social isolation and support outdoor physical activity in winter. The Eau Claire Wintermission core team involves participation from the Cities of Eau Claire and Altoona, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, UW-Eau Claire, Visit Eau Claire, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

There is a dedicated Wintermission Eau Claire webpage that outlines things to do in Eau Claire, such as places to go, and winter events during the winter months. Select gear is set to be available at Pinehurst Park, Altoona Public Library, L.E. Phillips Memorial Library, and Chippewa Valley Museum.

