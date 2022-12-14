Watertown school district mourns three students found dead in home fire

The Watertown Unified School District held grief counseling sessions to help students and staff grieve three students found dead after a home fire on Friday.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watertown Unified School District held grief counseling sessions to help students and staff grieve three students found dead after a home fire on Friday.

Superintendent Jarred Burke said the Watertown Police and Fire Departments contacted the school early Friday morning before class began, so administrators could prepare to help students impacted by these deaths.

Burke said they provided two open grief counseling sessions Sunday and Monday night at the school’s library, gave staff time to talk with grief professionals and sent resources to parents. Counseling will continue to be available to those who need it and parents were encouraged to reach out to the school district.

Burke started as superintendent in July and didn’t realize how quickly he would become close with some of the students. Burke said he worked with one of the victims through a group talk with other students.

”It’s harder when you put a face to a name and I didn’t realize I would have that as quickly in this school district as I have, but it’s such a tight knit community that’s available to me,” He said. “So it’s hitting me harder than I thought it might.”

Officials have not released the names of the victims yet, but Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday.

Burke understands the community has several unanswered questions, but encouraged patience with investigators.

”Give them time to do what they need to do,” he said. “Also, give us time to do what we need to do with students because students really need our support and it will take time.”

Flowers and tributes were placed all along the temporary fence that now surrounds the home, in the 100 block of Western Ave. A candlelight vigil was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday in front of the house.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the viewing area in anticipation of a swath...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow likely tonight, major impacts to travel
Austin Vang appears in Eau Claire County Circuit Court during his homicide trial.
Homicide trial for Eau Claire man underway this week
More than 100 animals in Milwaukee are looking for a safe home after they were removed from...
More than 100 animals removed from Wisconsin home
Jordan Foreman
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest

Latest News

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the viewing area in anticipation of a swath...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow likely tonight, major impacts to travel
Jason Twieg
Man arrested for suspected 5th OWI after driving over 100mph in Jackson County
Sleet & Snow 5 (12/14/22)
Sleet & Snow 5 (12/14/22)
Sleet & Snow 4 (12/14/22)
Sleet & Snow 4 (12/14/22)
Sleet and Snow 3 - 12/14/2022
Sleet and Snow 3 - 12/14/2022