AT&T Foundation grants $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse(COURTESY: AT&T Foundation)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The AT&T Foundation is granting $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse intended to help youth with limited internet access.

According to a media release from AT&T in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, the AT&T Foundation grant is intended to help the Club create a new Academic Center to provide homework help, tutoring, computer access, and digital skills training for youth in need who attend the Erickson Club.

The media release from AT&T in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse says the Erickson Club provides students with access to devices, high-speed internet and computer software programs to help them build new academic skills and complete homework during the school year. The Club also offers an online learning program that helps youth further improve their reading and math skills.

“Our mission is to inspire and provide hope and opportunity for all the young people we serve, “Jake Erickson, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, said. “Many of our youth face challenges having the technology and digital resources they need to be successful in school. With this grant from the AT&T Foundation, we are excited to provide support to our youth who face digital barriers to academic success.”

